Why Bayern Munich will be too strong for Arsenal

We consider why Bayern Munich may prove too strong for Arsenal in the Champions League.

Ever since the draw for the Champions League knockout stages was made in December, Arsenal have been preparing themselves for yet another crack at Bayern Munich and to a large degree, they were approaching the first leg in Germany in a positive frame of mind having maintained their position in the top four of the Premier League table and breezing through to the last 16 of the FA Cup. However, two setbacks - one personal and one team-related - has really left Munich has clear favourites with most football betting firms to establish a lead ahead of the return fixture in North London.

Ahead of Arsenal's game with Watford on January 31, Shkodran Mustafi had spoken of his desire to go through the entire campaign without losing in a Gunners shirt after not suffering a defeat in 22 starts but 48 hours after speaking about the streak, it inevitably came to an end as the Hornets ran out 2-1 victors at the Emirates Stadium. It was a setback which led to manager Arsene Wenger questioning the mentality of his team when they had the opportunity to continue to pursue league leaders Chelsea. He attempted to explain that there was not a problem with Arsenal's physical power - an argument where he is probably correct - but falling two goals behind within the opening 15 minutes of a game against a team who were out of form suggested that his players approached the fixture in the wrong frame of mind.

Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa and Bayern Munich's midfielder Thomas Mueller (R) celebrate scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group F second-leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC in Munich, southern Germany, © Getty Images

While Arsenal are still mathematically active in the title race and still hold the edge when it comes to trying to earn a place in the top four of the standings, the defeat to Watford has placed more importance on their tie with Bayern and Wenger will know that it is effectively sink or swim time as far as their ambitions of achieving one of their top two targets are concerned. They also have a record of six successive failed attempts to progress past the second round of the Champions League hanging over their heads, a run which will get tougher to break the more it is prolonged.

Ahead of the last-16 draw, their familiarity with Bayern over recent years had become a running joke, but it is no laughing matter for the English giants who are facing Bayern for the fourth time in five years. Every football supporter saviours the big European nights but Arsenal have generally come up short when playing against the five-time winners of the competition. Last season, they did run out 2-0 winners in their home fixture, but they succumbed tamely at the Allianz Arena as they lost out 5-1, and you have to question whether they can turn things around on their next visit to the ground.

To their credit, Arsenal did come through this year's group stages unbeaten, and with a draw at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain, but in general terms, Wenger does not get the best out of his players when they play a team who are one of the favourites for the competition on their travels. Since 2013, they have come up short against the likes of Bayern, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli when playing away from home and even with Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud in fine goalscoring form, it is not enough to compensate for their lack of steel at the back.

Bayern Munich's German striker Thomas Muller (3rd L) celebrates scoring with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League Group F second-leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC in Munich, southern Germany, on November 4, 2015© Getty Images

Bayern only finished in second place to Atletico Madrid during the group stages but the difference maker - a 3-2 defeat to Russian side Rostov - should not influence this tie. In a perfect world, they would have liked to have hosted Arsenal in the second leg but when you have not lost at home in 12 matches in all competitions, possess the best defence and attack in domestic action and have quality in all areas of the pitch, do they really have anything to worry about?

The biggest threat will come from Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 22 times in 26 appearances in all competitions, but he will be assisted by the likes of Thomas Muller, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben and it is hard to look at anything but Bayern opening up a sizeable first-leg lead when the two teams go head to head on February 15.

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Ozil'
>
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa and Bayern Munich's midfielder Thomas Mueller (R) celebrate scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group F second-leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC in Munich, southern Germany,
Why Bayern Munich will be too strong for Arsenal
 Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Xavi: 'Pep Guardiola could sign Jack Wilshere'
 David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'to select David Ospina over Petr Cech for Bayern Munich showdown'
Ballack: 'Arsenal must believe they can win'Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Ozil'Ancelotti: 'Past record counts for nothing'Wenger: 'Arsenal face a massive challenge'Wenger confirms David Ospina selection
Lucas Perez ruled out of Bayern clashMustafi: 'Arsenal can beat Bayern'Father: 'Fabinho favours Man City move'Kessie "very flattered" by interestArjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose big threat'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa and Bayern Munich's midfielder Thomas Mueller (R) celebrate scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group F second-leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC in Munich, southern Germany,
Why Bayern Munich will be too strong for Arsenal
 Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Arturo Vidal rejects rumours he could leave Bayern Munich for Chelsea
 Former Germany player Michael Ballack looks on during the World Cup qualifying match between Austria and Germany on September 6, 2013
Michael Ballack: 'Arsenal must believe that they can beat Bayern Munich'
Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Ozil'United 'tried to sign Thomas Muller'Ancelotti: 'Past record counts for nothing'Arjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose big threat'Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal match
Preview: Bayern Munich vs. ArsenalVidal: 'Bayern will be at best against Arsenal'Ancelotti unsure of Ribery fitnessBallack: 'Ozil should leave Arsenal to win titles'Bayern "surprised" by Lahm's announcement
> Bayern Munich Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version