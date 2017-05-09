Crowd generic

Antalyaspor

Antalyaspor 'approach Claudio Ranieri'

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
A report claims that Turkish side Antalyaspor approach former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri.
Turkish club Antalyaspor have reportedly approached Claudio Ranieri with a view to appointing the Italian their new manager for the 2017-18 campaign.

Ranieri has been out of work since being sacked by Premier League champions Leicester City earlier this season, although the 65-year-old has regularly spoken of his desire to return to management.

According to Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, Antalyaspor have approached Ranieri over a move, although the experienced coach is currently stalling due to having other offers - including one from Watford - on the table.

Experienced Cameroon forward Samuel Eto'o currently represents the Turkish outfit, and the report claims that the club want a 'big-name' manager to lead them into the new season.

Antalyaspor are currently sixth in the Super Lig table ahead of a trip to third-place Fenerbahce this weekend.

Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o in action for Cameroon on March 03, 2010.
