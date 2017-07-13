Ajax announce that midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has been diagnosed with "serious and permanent" brain damage after collapsing in a friendly match last weekend.

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has suffered "serious and permanent" brain damage after collapsing during a friendly match last weekend.

In the fixture with Werder Bremen, Nouri suffered cardiac arrhythmias and although the Dutch club said on Monday that no long-standing issues were expected, they have revealed that further problems have materialised in the days since the incident.

A club statement read: "Ajax are deeply saddened by the news that Appie Nouri has been diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones in this difficult time."

Nouri - who earned 19 caps for Netherlands Under-19s earlier in his career - scored one goal in 15 appearances in all competitions last season.