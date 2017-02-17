Eredivisie loses Champions League spot

The Eredivisie loses its automatic qualification place in the group stage of the Champions League.

The champions of the Netherlands' top tier usually earn qualification to the group stage of the European competition but the division has now lost the privilege after both Ajax and AZ failed to win their games in last night's round of the Europa League.

The results meant that the Netherlands dropped down to 13th in UEFA's coefficient rankings, with only those inside the top 10 guaranteed automatic qualification.

Instead from next season, the top two teams will enter the competition at the qualifying stage, while the third-placed team will enter the Europa League at the third qualifying round.

Spain currently top the UEFA rankings, followed by Germany, England, Italy and France.