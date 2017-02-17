Eredivisie loses Champions League spot

Cristiano Ronaldo holds up the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
The Eredivisie loses its automatic qualification place in the group stage of the Champions League.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 13:31 UK

The Eredivisie has lost its automatic qualification spot for the Champions League.

The champions of the Netherlands' top tier usually earn qualification to the group stage of the European competition but the division has now lost the privilege after both Ajax and AZ failed to win their games in last night's round of the Europa League.

The results meant that the Netherlands dropped down to 13th in UEFA's coefficient rankings, with only those inside the top 10 guaranteed automatic qualification.

Instead from next season, the top two teams will enter the competition at the qualifying stage, while the third-placed team will enter the Europa League at the third qualifying round.

Spain currently top the UEFA rankings, followed by Germany, England, Italy and France.

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Read Next:
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
>
View our homepages for Ajax, AZ, Champions League, Football
Your Comments
More Ajax News
Cristiano Ronaldo holds up the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Eredivisie loses Champions League spot
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 A general view of Carrow Road prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Southampton at Carrow Road on August 31, 2013
Norwich City complete loan deal for Mitchell Dijks
Watford to swoop for Tim Krul?Chelsea eye Krul as new Courtois deputy?Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Deulofeu'Man United show interest in Ajax youngster?Everton reject Milan's Deulofeu approach
Louis van Gaal hints at retirementReport: Barca reignite Sanchez interestMatip to face three-week suspension?Daishawn Redan 'arrives at Man United'Ajax boss: 'Bazoer set to leave club in January'
> Ajax Homepage
More AZ News
Cristiano Ronaldo holds up the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Eredivisie loses Champions League spot
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
 Markus Henriksen of AZ celebrates scoring the winning goal in the final minute of the game as Steven Berghuis jumps on his back during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar and SC Cambuur held at the AFAS Stadion on March 21, 2015
Markus Henriksen turns Hull City loan into permanent deal
Report: Arsenal open Schendelaar talksEuropa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsEuropa League roundup: Irish minnows Dundalk make history
Spurs sign AZ Alkmaar striker JanssenSpurs, AZ 'agree £18.8m fee for Janssen'Janssen: 'Spurs move almost complete'Spurs still short of Janssen asking priceJanssen 'to seal Spurs switch this week'
> AZ Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Feyenoord22183158114757
2Ajax22164246143252
3PSV EindhovenPSV22147140142649
4AZAZ229853832635
5FC Utrecht229763027334
6Heerenveen2296738271133
7Vitesse229673227533
8FC Twente228773130131
9Groningen226882930-126
10Heracles226792835-725
11Willem II226791826-825
12NEC226792236-1425
13PEC Zwolle2265112242-2023
14SBV Excelsior2247112641-1519
15Go Ahead Eagles2254132136-1519
16Sparta Rotterdam2246122740-1318
17Roda JC2221191429-1517
18ADO Den HaagADO Den Haag2252151841-2317
> Full Version