Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley win League Two awards for March

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Northampton Town at The Wham Stadium on August 29, 2015
Accrington Stanley's impressive March sees manager John Coleman and striker Shay McCartan bringing both of the monthly League Two awards to the Wham Stadium.
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 10:28 UK

Accrington Stanley's impressive March has culminated in manager John Coleman and striker Shay McCartan bringing both of the monthly League Two awards to the Wham Stadium.

At the start of the month, Stanley were in 21st place and just six points above the relegation zone, but they ended it 13th in the table and seven points off the playoffs.

Coleman is March's League Two Manager of the Month after masterminding his side to six wins and two draws, and he told reporters: "I am delighted for the players – it is a team effort and the backroom staff deserve a huge credit as well.

"At the end of the day, it's the team who have got the points and that have done exceptionally well in March. Hopefully they can repeat it in April and, if we do, we will have a great chance of the playoffs."

Meanwhile, 22-year-old McCartan is the league's Player of the Month after bagging six goals in seven games, including impressive free kicks against Barnet, Exeter City, Morecambe and Grimsby Town.

