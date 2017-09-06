Jose Sosa 'nearing Trabzonspor move'

New Transfer Talk header

A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
AC Milan midfielder Jose Sosa reportedly nears a £5.4m move to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 20:59 UK

AC Milan midfielder Jose Sosa is reportedly nearing a £5.4m move to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

Super Lig clubs are still able to sign new players for the 2017-18 campaign, with the transfer window in Turkey remaining open until Friday night.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Trabzonspor have agreed a £5.4m deal with Milan for the transfer of the 32-year-old, who is expected to sign a three-year contract before the end of the week.

Sosa only joined Milan on a two-year deal from Besiktas last summer, and the former Argentina international made 18 appearances for the Italian giants during the 2016-17 campaign.

The versatile midfielder has not represented Milan this term, however, and it is understood that he will seal a return to Turkey over the next couple of days.

