AC Milan confirm that midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on a thigh injury.
AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on a thigh injury.

The Italy international went under the knife to repair torn thigh muscles and is expected to regain his fitness "within four months", according to the Rossoneri.

Bonaventura, who signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract last month, has been a key player this season, scoring five goals in 26 matches.

"AC Milan announces that Giacomo Bonaventura was in Turku, Finland where he was operated on by Professor Sakari Orava, assisted by Milan medical chief Rodolfo Tavana," Milan said on their website.

The 27-year-old joins Mattia De Sciglio on the sidelines after his Azzurri teammate suffered ankle ligament damage during the 2-1 defeat to Udinese on Sunday.

Italy's Mattia De Sciglio (L) vies for the ball with Belgium's midfielder Yannick Carrasco (R) during the friendly football match between Belgium and Italy, at the King Baudouin Stadium, on November 13, 2015 in Brussels.
