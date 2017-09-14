Andre Silva thanks his teammates after becoming the first AC Milan player to score a European hat-trick since Kaka in 2006 in Thursday's 5-1 win at Austria Vienna.

Andre Silva has thanked his AC Milan teammates after scoring a hat-trick in the club's 5-1 win over Austria Vienna on Thursday evening.

The 21-year old was in inspired form in the Rossoneri's Europa League opener, while Hakan Calhanoglu and Suso also got on the scoresheet.

Silva's three-goal haul at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion has made him the first Milan player to score a European hat-trick since Kaka in 2006.

"It was my first start in the Europa League, I got a hat-trick and am very grateful to my teammates. We put in a great performance," Silva told Sky Sports News.

"I felt good alongside [Nikola] Kalinic. I'm happy to be part of this squad and get along with all my teammates, as we give our best for each other.

"The coach [Vincenzo Montella] will decide if I am ready to start in Serie A. I work hard and we are all fighting for the same team objective."

Up next for Milan in the Europa League is a game at the San Siro against Croatian giants Rijeka on Thursday, September 28.