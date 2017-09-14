Vincenzo Montella believes that AC Milan are yet to put in a perfect performance despite a 5-1 thrashing of Austria Vienna in their Europa League opener.

Andre Silva hit a hat-trick while Hakan Calhanoglu and Suso also got on the scoresheet as the Rossoneri kicked off their Europa League campaign in style on Thursday.

Despite the impressive display, Montella believes that there is still room for improvement and wants to see the players strive for it.

"We're not perfect and we've still got to look for that," the Italian is quoted by FourFourTwo as saying. "It's not going to be easy to get it – if it is even possible.

"We know we still have to work hard, but this was a big win for us. Now we've got to put it to one side and prepare for the Udinese game [on Sunday]."

Up next for Milan in the Europa League is a game at the San Siro against Rijeka on Thursday, September 28.