Jack Laugher: 'No rift with British Diving'

Jack Laugher at the Commonwealth Games in August 2014
Team GB diver Jack Laugher insists that there is no ongoing rift between him and British Diving following his comments criticising the organisation.
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Team GB diver Jack Laugher has insisted that he has moved on from his dispute with British Diving over the exit of coach Adrian Hinchliffe.

Hinchliffe guided Laugher and partner Chris Mears to Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro last summer but subsequently joined the Australian diving team after British Diving failed to offer him a permanent role in their own setup.

Laugher branded the chain of events "a massive insult" and criticised the organisation for 'overlooking' Hinchliffe's role in their success in Brazil, but has now played down talk of any ongoing rift.

"I don't think that's changed any relationships I have, especially with my superiors in diving. There's no rift with anyone," he told the North-West Evening Mail.

"They can understand why I'm upset. I feel I'm in the right to be upset and to speak my mind. I'm a professional guy, I've said what needed to be said and I'll move forward from it.

"British Diving is looking so strong at the moment, it would be foolish to prolong it. We've got a big year coming up and a lot of key competitions. It would be silly to make it into something it's not."

Laugher will be part of the Team GB squad travelling to Budapest this July for the World Aquatics Championships.

Chris Mears and Jack Laugher pose with their gold medals after winning the men's 3m synchro at the Rio Olympics on August 10, 2016
