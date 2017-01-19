Rio 2016 Olympics
British world champion Rebecca Gallantree retires from diving

British diver Rebecca Gallantree competes in the Women's 3m Springboard final diving event at the 2015 FINA World Championships in Kazan on August 1, 2015
British world champion diver Rebecca Gallantree announces her retirement from the sport after competing in three Olympic Games.
Rebecca Gallantree has announced her retirement from diving following a seven-and-a-half year senior career.

The 32-year-old walks away from the sport with four major medals, including a Commonwealth and world gold.

Gallantree clinched the top spot on the podium at the 2014 Commonwealth Games alongside Alicia Blagg in the women's 3m synchronised springboard final.

The Chelmsford-born diver, who competed in three Olympic Games, also scooped team gold in the 2015 World Championships.

In a statement via British Swimming, Gallantree said: "Diving has been a huge part of my life and has given me so many unforgettable opportunities and experiences. It's allowed me to travel the world, to meet and work with countless amazing and inspirational people, and to work every day on being the best I can be.

"I have achieved more in my career than I ever thought possible. Representing Team GB at three Olympic Games, winning a Commonwealth gold medal with Alicia, and a World Championship gold medal with Tom, were all things that I would never have imagined ten years ago.

"Competing in front of a home crowd at London 2012, in particular, will always be one of my fondest memories. I hope that my diving career has helped show what can be achieved with passion, determination, and hard work."

National performance director Alexei Evangulov added: "Rebecca has been a great ambassador for diving throughout her career. She has shown great skill in training and competition and I was really proud to see her win gold in Glasgow and Kazan.

"She has had a great career and I want to congratulate her on her successes and from myself and everyone at British Diving we wish her well for the future."

Gallantree was part of Team GB for the Beijing, London and Rio Olympics.

A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
