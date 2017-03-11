Result: Silver for Tom Daley in Guangzhou

Tom Daley wearing the Team GB kit for Rio 2016
Tom Daley picks up 10m silver at the FINA World Diving Series in Guangzhou City.
Great Britain's Tom Daley has collected a silver medal in the men's 10m platform at the Guangzhou City meet of the FINA Diving World Series.

The 22-year-old posted an overall score of 531.45 for second spot on the podium, including an impressive 105.45 for his forward 4-1/2 somersault.

The day belonged to China's Chen Asien, however, as he reached a mammoth tally of 601.15 with three 100-plus scores.

Compatriot Yang Hao had to settle for the bronze medal with 526.65, just ahead of Russia's Aleksandr Bondar with 522.25.

Benjamin Auffret of France finished on 491.25, while Canada's Vincent Riendeau was a distant sixth on 418.80.

