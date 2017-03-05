Tom Daley takes a bronze medal in the 10m platform event at the Beijing meet of the FINA World Diving Series.

Great Britain's Tom Daley has collected a bronze medal in the 10m event at the first meet of the FINA Diving World Series in Beijing.

The 22-year-old put in a consistent performance across his six dives, with his best score of 95.40 coming for his final effort - the back 3-1/2 somersault - but his overall tally of 520.35 was unable to compete with his Chinese competitors.

The two-horse race for the top spot on the podium was eventually decided by a razor-thin margin in the final round, with Chen Aisen posting a total score of 556.25 to just pip compatriot Yang Hao's 554.70 for gold.

Russia's Aleksandr Bondar - the oldest competitor in the event, at the age of 23 - had to settle for fourth with a score of 497.40, while Frenchman Benjamin Auffret enjoyed a strong second half, with scores of 90.75 and 94.05, but his total of 493.40 was only good enough for fifth.

Canada's Vincent Riendeau finished sixth with a reasonable tally of 459.85.

Final leaderboard - men's 10m:

1. Chen Aisen (CHN) - 556.25

2. Yang Hao (CHN) - 554.70

3. Tom Daley (GBR) - 520.35

4. Aleksandr Bondar (RUS) - 497.40

5. Benjamin Auffret (FRA) - 493.40

6. Vincent Riendeau (CAN) - 459.85

Tom Daley dive-by-dive scorecard:

1. Inward 3-1/2 somersaults (3.2 DD) - 86.40

2. Forward 3-1/2 somersaults 1 twist (3.6 DD) - 84.60

3. Armstand back 3 somersaults (3.5 DD) - 84.00

4. Forward 4-1/2 somersaults (3.7 DD) - 83.25

5. Reverse 3-1/2 somersaults (3.4 DD) - 86.70

6. Back 3-1/2 somersaults (3.6 DD) - 95.40