Tom Daley and Daniel Goodfellow collect 10m synchro bronze at the Kazan meet of the FINA World Diving Series.

Tom Daley and 10m synchro partner Daniel Goodfellow have picked up bronze at the third meet of this year's FINA World Diving Series in Kazan, Russia.

The GB duo posted a final tally of 406.38 across their six dives and were just pipped to the silver by Germany's Sascha Klein and Patrick Hausding, who edged ahead with a total of of 408.54 thanks to their final dive.

As usual, China stormed their way to gold in the event, with Chen Aisen and Yang Hao's total of 462.57 more than 54 points ahead of the chasing pack. The pair's efforts included a top score of 92.13 for their forward 4-1/2.

Russia's Viktor Minibaev and Aleksandr Bondar were fourth with a tally of 383.31, while Mexico's Mario Alberto del Valle and Osmar Olvera Ibarra brought up the rear with 349.50.

Daley now goes on to compete in the 10m individual event on Sunday.