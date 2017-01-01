Michael van Gerwen records the highest-ever average in a World Championship game to seal a 6-2 win over Raymond van Barneveld in the semi-finals.

Michael van Gerwen has reached the World Championship final after recording an average of 114.05 in a 6-2 victory over Raymond van Barneveld.

The world number one is the clear favourite to win a second title at the Alexandra Palace but he put in one of the greatest performances of all time to get the better of his Dutch compatriot and friend.

Van Barneveld won the first set 3-0 but while he matched Van Gerwen blow for blow during the opening four sets, he was powerless to prevent Van Gerwen racing to victory, despite averaging 109.

The pair also shared 29 180s, while Van Gerwen missed double 12 for a nine-dart leg as he beat Phil Taylor's previous record of 111.25.

It followed Gary Anderson's 6-3 triumph over Peter Wright as he tries to win the world title for the third successive year.

While Wright still averaged 99.83, he could not replicate his previous performances in the tournament and he only remained competitive due to missed doubles from his opponent.

Anderson would end the game with 15 maximums and he will now look to deny Van Gerwen the chance of competing a clean sweep of televised majors this season.