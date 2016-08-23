Olympics nav header

Laura Trott 'annoyed' by questions over performance at Rio Olympics

Laura Trott (L) alongside her boyfriend and team mate Jason Kenny (R) during practise ahead of the UCI Track World Championships at Minsk Arena on February 19, 2013
Four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Trott says that it is "frustrating" to hear rivals questioning Team GB's Olympic success in the velodrome.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at 14:44 UK

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Trott has admitted that she is 'annoyed and frustrated' by rivals questioning Great Britain's success at the Games.

Team GB once again dominated at the velodrome with six golds, four silvers and one bronze - a performance in contrast to many of the team's displays at major championships since the last Olympics in London.

A number of fellow riders have questioned how Britain are able to raise their game every four years, but Trott insists that it is merely the way their set-up is designed.

"[I'm] not angry as such, it is a little bit annoying and frustrating because it is a lot of hard work that has gone into that performance. British Cycling has always been an Olympics-based programme, so for us it wasn't about clearing up at the World Championships. Don't get me wrong, it would have been nice because they were in London, but it's always been around the Olympics," she told BBC Radio 5 live.

"That's what our funding is pushed towards, that's where they spent our UK Sport money. So for us it was about performing there and I think if we'd come away and under-performed at the Olympics, we'd have been gutted if we'd cleaned up at London because it would have meant we'd have peaked at the wrong time.

"And I think what a lot of other nations don't know, and what they don't see, is the fact that it doesn't really matter about the World Championships. It's all about the Olympics."

Trott won two gold medals in Rio to match her haul from London four years ago.

Jason Kenny celebrates winning Olympic gold in Rio on August 14, 2016
Vogel questions GB's cycling success
