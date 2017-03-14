Double Olympic champion Joanna Rowsell Shand announces her retirement from cycling.

Double Olympic champion Joanna Rowsell Shand has announced her retirement from professional cycling.

The 28-year-old has had an illustrious career, winning five world titles, four European crowns and Olympic gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The cyclist, who has been part of the British Cycling setup for the past decade, is now focusing on coaching and setting up her own Rowsell Shand Coaching company.

"I have enjoyed this fabulous career and the decision to step away has been the hardest I've ever had to make, but now is the time for me to move on," Rowsell Shand announced on her official website. "I believe I have more to offer the world and I'm now looking forward to the next phase of my life and new challenges.



"I want to thank the amazing team at British Cycling; from the world class team behind the team who work tirelessly to ensure we have the best preparation for events, to the very first youth coaches who talent spotted me back when I was 15. I couldn't have done it without you!

"Thank you to all my teammates past and present, the cycling clubs and teams I have been a part of, my brilliant sponsors, the amazing fans for their fantastic encouragement, and to my family for their incredible support throughout my career."

Rowsell Shand has also won two silver medals and a bronze on the world stage.