Result: West Indies beat Pakistan to keep series alive

Evin Lewis hits 91 off just 51 deliveries to help West Indies thrash Pakistan by seven wickets and keep the four-match T20 series alive.
The West Indies have recorded a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan to keep their four-match T20 international series alive by pulling it back to 2-1.

Pakistan's narrow three-run triumph in the second match ensured that the hosts could not win the series, but they can now draw it with a win in tomorrow's final contest after making short work of their run-chase at the Queen's Park Oval.

The tourists won the toss and elected to bat, but their innings got off to a nightmare start when Samuel Badree took two wickets in the opening over to leave them 4-2.

Kamran Akmal (48) and Mohammad Azam (43) steadied the ship, but they both fell short of their half-centuries and were the only players to put up any serious resistance as Pakistan's middle order began to collapse.

Shoaib Malik (2), Sarfraz Ahmed (3) and Wahab Riaz(1) all fell for single figures as the West Indies spread the wickets around the bowlers, limiting Pakistan to 137-8 from their 20 overs.

The hosts also got off to a shaky start when Chadwick Walton fell for just one, but Evin Lewis soon picked up the baton and blasted his side into command of the match.

The opener was eventually dismissed for 91 off just 51 deliveries, and back up from Marlon Samuels (18) and Jason Mohammed (17*) help to fire the West Indies to a convincing victory with more than five overs to spare.

