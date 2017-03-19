A double century by Cheteshwar Pujara and a career-best 117 from Wriddhiman Saha put India in a strong position on the fourth day of the third Test against Australia.

The duo had helped India earn a vital 152-run lead after the first innings as they declared on 603-9 in Ranchi on Sunday.

That left Australia eight overs to bat out the day but Ravindra Jadeja bowled out David Warner and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon in successive overs to reduce the visitors to 23-2.

Matt Renshaw was batting on seven at stumps with Australia still 129 runs behind and facing a fight to salvage a draw on day five.

Earlier, Pujara became the first Indian batsman to face 500 deliveries in a Test innings, spending more than 11 hours at the crease for his marathon 202 on the penultimate day of the contest.