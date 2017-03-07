Generic team header for a cricket team

Surrey

Ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen re-signs for Surrey to play in T20 Blast

Kevin Pietersen of Surrey celebrates his 150 during day one of the friendly match between Oxford MCCU and Surrey at The Parks, on April 12, 2015
Surrey announce that Kevin Pietersen has re-joined the team to play in this summer's T20 Blast campaign.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has re-signed for Surrey to compete in the team's T20 Blast competition.

The 36-year-old, who was pushed out of the England setup in February 2014, has been playing in Australia, Pakistan, India and South Africa over the past few years.

Pietersen will bat for Surrey once again this summer after initially joining the county in 2010 for a five-year spell, in which he came close to breaking Bobby Abel's record for highest-ever individual score by earning a knock of 355 against Leicestershire in 2015, but he was two runs short.

"I'm absolutely over the moon to be joining Surrey again," Pietersen told Surrey's website. "I've missed playing here at home and it's going to be a special feeling walking out at The Kia Oval again. We've got some seriously talented guys in our team and I'm very confident we can achieve something really special this season.

"I've had some great times at this club and ground over the years - it's a special place with top people, and I'm looking forward to once again being part of it."

Surrey's director of cricket Alec Stewart added: "Re-signing KP is a massive boost to the club and the NatWest T20 Blast competition. To have a player of his undoubted calibre available to us will add strength and experience to our squad and I'm sure all our fans will enjoy seeing him back playing in England again.

"His work ethic and appetite for success are infectious and our squad have always enjoyed having him around the dressing room and performing out in the middle."

Pietersen's first game will be against Essex on July 19.

A general view of the wicket during day one of the Third Test match between England and India at the Oval on August 9, 2007
Mathew Pillans agrees Surrey switch
