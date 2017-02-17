Result: Sri Lanka beat Australia in thriller

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga reacts after taking the wicket of India batsman Sachin Tendulkar during the ICC Cricket World Cup Final on April 2, 2011
© Getty Images
Sri Lanka beat Australia by five wickets with a boundary on the final ball of their opening T20 International at the MCG.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 13:33 UK

Sri Lanka have taken a 1-0 lead in their three-match T20 International series against Australia courtesy of a thrilling five-wicket victory at the MCG this afternoon.

The tourists were level on the final ball of the innings after Ashton Tye had limited them to five runs from the first five deliveries, but Chamara Kapugedera's boundary sealed the victory for Sri Lanka in dramatic fashion.

Australia batted first and set Sri Lanka a target of 169 to win, with captain Aaron Finch passing 1,000 T20I runs on his way to 43 - the hosts' highest individual score.

That contributed to an opening partnership of 76 with Michael Klinger, who became Australia's oldest T20 debutant at the age of 36, while Travis Head (31) also made a decent start to his innings before being dismissed by the returning Lasith Malinga.

Malinga then took the wicket of Ashton Turner straight afterwards to leave him on a hat-trick, but he failed to mark his first full international for almost a year in spectacular fashion.

Sri Lanka's run-chase got off to a shaky start when captain Upul Tharanga was dismissed for a duck, but Niroshan Dickwella (30), Dilshan Munaweera (44) and Asela Gunaratne (52) put the tourists in command.

Two quickfire wickets from Turner set up the dramatic finale, but Sri Lanka held their nerve to claim the victory.

Australia's David Warner plays a shot during the 2015 Cricket World Cup Pool A match against Afghanistan in Perth on March 4, 2015
Read Next:
David Warner: 'Wig caused Joe Root fight'
>
View our homepages for Chamara Kapugedera, Aaron Finch, Michael Klinger, Travis Head, Lasith Malinga, Ashton Turner, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Ashton Tye, Cricket
Your Comments
More Sri Lanka News
Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga reacts after taking the wicket of India batsman Sachin Tendulkar during the ICC Cricket World Cup Final on April 2, 2011
Result: Sri Lanka beat Australia in thriller
 South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their final Twenty20 cricket match on August 6, 2013
Result: Record-breaking South Africa remain on course for series whitewash
 South African captain AB De Villiers leaves the field during the Pool B 2015 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park on March 7, 2015
Result: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in third ODI
Result: Sri Lanka win first series in South AfricaResult: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 19 runsResult: South Africa seal series whitewash over Sri LankaSri Lanka lose four quick wicketsAmla, Duminy put South Africa in command
Result: South Africa seal series win over Sri LankaSouth Africa on brink of win in second TestSouth Africa take command in Cape TownResult: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri LankaSri Lanka still fighting against South Africa
> Sri Lanka Homepage
More Australia News
Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga reacts after taking the wicket of India batsman Sachin Tendulkar during the ICC Cricket World Cup Final on April 2, 2011
Result: Sri Lanka beat Australia in thriller
 Detailed view of a cricket ball in a puddle as play is abandoned due to rain during the Natwest T20 Blast match between Worcestershire Rapids and Nottinghamshire Outlaws at New Road on June 27, 2014
Second ODI between New Zealand, Australia abandoned due to unsafe field
 New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC World Twenty20 tournament cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand at The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 24, 2014
Result: New Zealand beat Australia by six runs in opening one-day international
Result: Australia earn record-breaking win over PakistanResult: Australia edge ahead in ODI seriesResult: Stand-in captain Hafeez leads Pakistan to winResult: Wade century steers Australia to victoryResult: Australia complete series sweep against Pakistan
Australia close in on series whitewashYounis hits century, but Pakistan in troubleAustralia in control, but Pakistan recoverWarner, Renshaw leave Pakistan on brinkResult: Pakistan suffer heavy defeat in Melbourne
> Australia Homepage