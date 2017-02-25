South Africa record a 159-win over New Zealand in the third one-day international in Wellington.

South Africa captain AB de Villiers has hit a knock of 85 to help his side to a commanding 159-run victory over New Zealand in the third one-day international in Wellington.

The two teams went into the contest locked at one win apiece but De Villiers and the Proteas ensured that they went into the next match holding a slender advantage.

Opener Quinton de Kock hit 68 before being dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme, before De Villiers hit seven fours and a six on the way to 85.

Faf du Plessis also contributed 36 as South Africa reached 271-8, but New Zealand were never in contention to chase down their target after falling to 11-2 in the early stages.

Kane Williamson (23) and De Grandhomme (34*) were the only players to progress past 20 as the home side were dismissed for 112 in just 32.3 overs.

Each of South Africa's five bowlers chipped in with wickets, but Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of them with figures of 3-5 off 5.2 overs.