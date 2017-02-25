Result: South Africa thrash New Zealand in third one-day international

AB de Villiers in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
© Getty Images
South Africa record a 159-win over New Zealand in the third one-day international in Wellington.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 09:38 UK

South Africa captain AB de Villiers has hit a knock of 85 to help his side to a commanding 159-run victory over New Zealand in the third one-day international in Wellington.

The two teams went into the contest locked at one win apiece but De Villiers and the Proteas ensured that they went into the next match holding a slender advantage.

Opener Quinton de Kock hit 68 before being dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme, before De Villiers hit seven fours and a six on the way to 85.

Faf du Plessis also contributed 36 as South Africa reached 271-8, but New Zealand were never in contention to chase down their target after falling to 11-2 in the early stages.

Kane Williamson (23) and De Grandhomme (34*) were the only players to progress past 20 as the home side were dismissed for 112 in just 32.3 overs.

Each of South Africa's five bowlers chipped in with wickets, but Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of them with figures of 3-5 off 5.2 overs.

View our homepages for AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Colin de Grandhomme, Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Dwaine Pretorius, Cricket
Your Comments
More South Africa News
AB de Villiers in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: South Africa thrash New Zealand in third one-day international
 New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates reaching a century not out during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl cricket ground in Southampton on June 14, 2015
Result: New Zealand's record-breaking Ross Taylor levels ODI series against South Africa
 South African captain AB De Villiers leaves the field during the Pool B 2015 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park on March 7, 2015
Result: New Zealand fightback falls short as South Africa claim opening ODI
Result: South Africa claim comfortable NZ winResult: South Africa remain on course for whitewashResult: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wicketsResult: Sri Lanka win first series in South AfricaResult: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs
Result: South Africa seal series whitewash over Sri LankaSri Lanka lose four quick wicketsAmla, Duminy put South Africa in commandResult: South Africa seal series win over Sri LankaSouth Africa on brink of win in second Test
> South Africa Homepage
More New Zealand News
AB de Villiers in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: South Africa thrash New Zealand in third one-day international
 New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates reaching a century not out during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl cricket ground in Southampton on June 14, 2015
Result: New Zealand's record-breaking Ross Taylor levels ODI series against South Africa
 South African captain AB De Villiers leaves the field during the Pool B 2015 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park on March 7, 2015
Result: New Zealand fightback falls short as South Africa claim opening ODI
Result: South Africa claim comfortable NZ winNew Zealand, Australia second ODI abandonedResult: New Zealand clinch ODI win over AustraliaNew Zealand, Bangladesh second Test left in balanceResult: New Zealand produce record-breaking comeback
New Zealand storm back against BangladeshLatham hits ton as third Test heads towards drawResult: New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by 27 runsResult: New Zealand clinch T20 series over BangladeshResult: New Zealand ease to six-wicket win in Napier
> New Zealand Homepage



Cricket on LockerDome
 