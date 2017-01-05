Result: South Africa seal series win over Sri Lanka with 282-run triumph in second Test

South Africa's batsman Faf du Plessis plays a shot during day one of the third Test match on January 14, 2016
© AFP
South Africa wrap up a series win over Sri Lanka with a 282-run triumph in the second Test in Cape Town.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 10:37 UK

Kagiso Rabada stole the show as he took four wickets on day four to help South Africa claim a 282-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Cape Town.

The Proteas have now won three series' on the trot and will aim for a whitewash when they play the third and final Test on January 12 in Johannesburg.

The hosts wrapped up the match in the first session of the day as Sri Lanka resumed on 130-4, but the wickets began to tumble following the dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal (30).

Upul Tharanga (12), Angelo Mathews (49), Suranga Lakmal (10), Lahiru Kumara (9) and Nuwan Pradeep (5) followed suit as Rabada ended the match with bowling figures of 6-55 from 17 overs in the second innings.

Overall, the 21-year-old took 10 wickets, which put him behind Vernon Philander as only the second South African player to nab two 10-wicket hauls.

View our homepages for Kagiso Rabada, Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Vernon Philander, Cricket
Your Comments
More South Africa News
South Africa's batsman Faf du Plessis plays a shot during day one of the third Test match on January 14, 2016
Result: South Africa seal series win over Sri Lanka with 282-run triumph in second Test
 South Africa's batsman Faf du Plessis plays a shot during day one of the third Test match on January 14, 2016
South Africa on brink of win over Sri Lanka in second Test match
 South Africa cricketer Vernon Philander appeals during the third day of the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 18, 2014
South Africa take commanding 317-run lead in second Test against Sri Lanka
Result: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri LankaSri Lanka still fighting against South AfricaSouth Africa build commanding lead in first TestSouth Africa seize control of first TestResult: Australia earn consolation win over South Africa
Late wickets give Australia advantageDu Plessis to appeal ball-tampering decisionDu Plessis ton puts South Africa in controlFaf du Plessis found guilty of ball tamperingResult: South Africa humiliate Australia in second Test
> South Africa Homepage
More Sri Lanka News
South Africa's batsman Faf du Plessis plays a shot during day one of the third Test match on January 14, 2016
Result: South Africa seal series win over Sri Lanka with 282-run triumph in second Test
 South Africa's batsman Faf du Plessis plays a shot during day one of the third Test match on January 14, 2016
South Africa on brink of win over Sri Lanka in second Test match
 South Africa cricketer Vernon Philander appeals during the third day of the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 18, 2014
South Africa take commanding 317-run lead in second Test against Sri Lanka
Result: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri LankaSri Lanka still fighting against South AfricaSouth Africa build commanding lead in first TestSouth Africa seize control of first TestResult: Australia claim T20 series win over Sri Lanka
Australia post world-record T20 scoreIndia move in on victory over Sri LankaResult: Australia set world record in Sri Lanka defeatResult: Root hits 93 as England overcome Sri LankaResult: England wrap up ODI series against Sri Lanka
> Sri Lanka Homepage