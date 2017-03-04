Result: South Africa seal series win over New Zealand in Auckland

South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their final Twenty20 cricket match on August 6, 2013
© AFP
New Zealand taste defeat on home soil in a one-day international series for the first time in three years after falling to South Africa in Auckland.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 10:05 UK

South Africa have defeated New Zealand by six wickets in their fifth and final one-day international at Eden Park to secure a series win.

The Proteas were left to chase down 150 for victory in Auckland in the decider and, despite a minor wobble, reached that target to reclaim their spot as the world's top ODI team.

New Zealand batted first but failed to put too much pressure on their opponents, top scoring through Colin de Grandhomme (32) and being sent packing in just 41.1 overs

Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Dean Brownlie all reached 24, allowing South Africa to take to the field and inflict a first home defeat on their opponents on home soil since 2014.

Strong batting from David Miller (45*) and Faf du Plessis (51), the latter being the only man to reach a half-century on the day, ensured that the cheap loss of Quinton de Kock (6) - leaving them 14-1 from eight overs at one point - would not come back to haunt them.

Big Ben Stokes in action during the final ODI between South Africa and England on February 14, 2016
Read Next:
Stokes: 'I still want to get in people's faces'
>
View our homepages for Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Dean Brownlie, David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Cricket
Your Comments
More South Africa News
South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their final Twenty20 cricket match on August 6, 2013
Result: South Africa seal series win over New Zealand in Auckland
 Martin Guptill plays a shot during the World T20 match between New Zealand and Pakistan on March 22, 2016
Result: Martin Guptill's century helps New Zealand level up series against South Africa
 AB de Villiers in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: South Africa thrash New Zealand in third one-day international
Result: Record-breaking Taylor levels seriesResult: South Africa beat New Zealand in first ODIResult: South Africa claim comfortable NZ winResult: South Africa remain on course for whitewashResult: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets
Result: Sri Lanka win first series in South AfricaResult: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 19 runsResult: South Africa seal series whitewash over Sri LankaSri Lanka lose four quick wicketsAmla, Duminy put South Africa in command
> South Africa Homepage
More New Zealand News
South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their final Twenty20 cricket match on August 6, 2013
Result: South Africa seal series win over New Zealand in Auckland
 Martin Guptill plays a shot during the World T20 match between New Zealand and Pakistan on March 22, 2016
Result: Martin Guptill's century helps New Zealand level up series against South Africa
 AB de Villiers in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: South Africa thrash New Zealand in third one-day international
Result: Record-breaking Taylor levels seriesResult: South Africa beat New Zealand in first ODIResult: South Africa claim comfortable NZ winNew Zealand, Australia second ODI abandonedResult: New Zealand clinch ODI win over Australia
New Zealand, Bangladesh second Test left in balanceResult: New Zealand produce record-breaking comebackNew Zealand storm back against BangladeshLatham hits ton as third Test heads towards drawResult: New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by 27 runs
> New Zealand Homepage



Cricket on LockerDome
 