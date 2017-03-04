New Zealand taste defeat on home soil in a one-day international series for the first time in three years after falling to South Africa in Auckland.

South Africa have defeated New Zealand by six wickets in their fifth and final one-day international at Eden Park to secure a series win.

The Proteas were left to chase down 150 for victory in Auckland in the decider and, despite a minor wobble, reached that target to reclaim their spot as the world's top ODI team.

New Zealand batted first but failed to put too much pressure on their opponents, top scoring through Colin de Grandhomme (32) and being sent packing in just 41.1 overs

Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Dean Brownlie all reached 24, allowing South Africa to take to the field and inflict a first home defeat on their opponents on home soil since 2014.

Strong batting from David Miller (45*) and Faf du Plessis (51), the latter being the only man to reach a half-century on the day, ensured that the cheap loss of Quinton de Kock (6) - leaving them 14-1 from eight overs at one point - would not come back to haunt them.