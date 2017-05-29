Result: South Africa make light work of England in final ODI match

Alex Hales in action during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
© Getty Images
South Africa make light work of England in the final ODI contest between the two sides at Lords, as the Proteas claim a seven-wicket victory over Eoin Morgan's men.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 16:42 UK

South Africa ended their ODI series against England on a positive note after producing a commanding seven-wicket win over Eoin Morgan's men at Lords this afternoon.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl, the South Africans made early inroads into England's top order when Kagiso Rabada had the out-of-form Jason Roy caught behind for four.

Joe Root's time at the crease was just as fleeting next up, as the returning Wayne Parnell had his man playing all around an in-swinger that saw the umpire raise his finger for LBW.

With England rocking early at 7-2, the tourists applied further pressure this time as Parnell caught Morgan's edge, leaving Quinton de Kock with a simple catch behind the stumps.

Shaking at 15-3 England were unable to show the required steel when they were upended once more when Rabada had Alex Hales loosely driving to put England on the ropes at 15-4.

A horror opening continued to get worse as Rabada picked up his fourth inside a couple of overs having removed both Jos Butler and Adil Rashid in quick succession, leading Morgan to look on in dismay from the pavilion with the home side teetering on 20-6.

Luckily for England, Jonny Bairstow came to the crease with some determined application and he pulled his side out of a dire hole after notching a timely 50, along with some help from debutant Toby Roland-Jones, whose unbeaten 37 helped England limp to 153 all out.

Coming out to bat on a grey afternoon in London, the Proteas made light work of chasing down their minimal total, thanks to a strong opening stand between Hashim Amla (55) and De Kock (34), who were both eventually dismissed by an impressive Roland-Jones.

The total was never likely to be enough for England to defend and despite three quick wickets, JP Duminy and AB de Villiers were able to steer the visitors home without too much cause for concern.

Alastair Cook at an Essex CCC photocall on April 7, 2016
Read Next:
Alastair Cook made available for Essex opener
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Toby Roland-Jones, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Jos Butler, Alex Hales, Quinton De Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Wayne Parnell, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Cricket
Your Comments
More South Africa News
Alex Hales in action during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: South Africa make light work of England in final ODI match
 Big Ben Stokes in action during the final ODI between South Africa and England on February 14, 2016
Result: England seal ODI series win over South Africa
 England captain Eoin Morgan bats during the 1st ODI Royal London One-Day match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 9, 2015
Result: Eoin Morgan inspires England to 72-run victory over South Africa
Result: New Zealand, South Africa Test drawnNew Zealand close to levelling seriesWilliamson ton edges New Zealand into leadDe Kock impresses for South Africa on day twoSouth Africa lose four wickets on rain-hit day
Result: Keshav Maharaj stars in South Africa winDe Kock, Bavuma lead South Africa recoveryNicholls hits maiden Test ton for New ZealandResult: New Zealand, South Africa draw first TestElgar helps South Africa stay in hunt
> South Africa Homepage
More England News
Alex Hales in action during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: South Africa make light work of England in final ODI match
 Ben Stokes is in need of a hug from a thirsty Midlander after the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
Ben Stokes awaiting scan results on knee injury
 Big Ben Stokes in action during the final ODI between South Africa and England on February 14, 2016
Result: England seal ODI series win over South Africa
Result: Morgan inspires England to South Africa winResult: Root stars as England seal series whitewashResult: England thrash Ireland by seven wicketsJoe Root 'to be eased out of T20 side'Wood recalled to England ODI squad
James Taylor joins Northamptonshire staffAlastair Cook made available for Essex openerResult: England hammer West Indies for series whitewashPietersen backs Root as England captainAlex Hales returns to England squad
> England Homepage



Cricket on LockerDome
 