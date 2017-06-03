Result: South Africa defeat Sri Lanka by 96 runs in ICC Champions Trophy

Hashim Amla in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
South Africa claim a big win over Sri Lanka in their ICC Champions Trophy opener.
South Africa have defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy to get their Group B campaign off to a winning start.

Opener Hashim Amla claimed his 25th ODI century in a successful innings for the Proteas, hitting 103 from 115 deliveries to put his side on course for their 299-6 total after 50 overs.

Sri Lanka hit back and applied some pressure on South Africa, with Niroshan Dickwella making 41 from 33 balls to give his team a glimmer of hope.

However, they could only respond with 203-9 as their challenge fizzled out.

After Dickwella fell, Sri Lanka lost eight wickets for 98 runs to be bowled out for 203, with leg-spinner Imran Tahir claiming 4-27 during a man-of-the-match performance.

The result sees South Africa top Group B ahead of Sunday's showdown between India and Pakistan.

Hashim Amla in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Hashim Amla in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
