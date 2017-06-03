South Africa claim a big win over Sri Lanka in their ICC Champions Trophy opener.

South Africa have defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy to get their Group B campaign off to a winning start.

Opener Hashim Amla claimed his 25th ODI century in a successful innings for the Proteas, hitting 103 from 115 deliveries to put his side on course for their 299-6 total after 50 overs.

Sri Lanka hit back and applied some pressure on South Africa, with Niroshan Dickwella making 41 from 33 balls to give his team a glimmer of hope.

However, they could only respond with 203-9 as their challenge fizzled out.

After Dickwella fell, Sri Lanka lost eight wickets for 98 runs to be bowled out for 203, with leg-spinner Imran Tahir claiming 4-27 during a man-of-the-match performance.

The result sees South Africa top Group B ahead of Sunday's showdown between India and Pakistan.