Result: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera of Sri Lanka bowls during the fifth one-day international against New Zealand on January 05, 2016
© AFP
South Africa require just over an hour of day five to see off Sri Lanka, earning a comfortable 206-run victory in their first Test meeting.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 09:43 UK

South Africa have held off Sri Lanka's fightback to complete a 206-run victory in Port Elizabeth, requiring a little over an hour of day five to get over the line.

The Proteas did not take too long to get going, as Kyle Abbott broke through early on when taking the wickets of Angelo Matthews (59) and Dhananjaya de Silva (48).

Sri Lanka always had a tough task on their hands after their opponents declared for 406-6 in their second innings on day four of the first Test, setting them a target of 488 to close down in the remaining sessions.

That margin was reduced to 248 by the start of the final day, but the loss of Abbott and De Silva led to the inevitable, with Rangana Herath the next to go for three and Dushmantha Chameera for a duck.

Nuwan Pradeep was the last to fall, lasting for just four runs to end any hopes Sri Lanka had of prolonging their comeback any further as they were bowled out for 281 in their second innings.

Sri Lankan cricketer Rangana Herath unsuccessfully appeals for a Leg Before Wicket (LBW) decision against unseen South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers during the fourth day of the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Galle Internat
Read Next:
Herath calls time on limited-overs career
>
View our homepages for Kyle Abbott, Dushmantha Chameera, Keshav Maharaj, Nuwan Pradeep, Angelo Matthews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Cricket
Your Comments
More South Africa News
Dushmantha Chameera of Sri Lanka bowls during the fifth one-day international against New Zealand on January 05, 2016
Result: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri Lanka
 Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka celebrates reaching his century during day four of 2nd Investec Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Headingley Cricket Ground on June 23, 2014
Sri Lanka still fighting against South Africa
 Sports Mole logo
South Africa build commanding lead in first Test
South Africa seize control of first TestResult: Australia earn consolation win over South AfricaLate wickets give Australia advantageDu Plessis to appeal ball-tampering decisionDu Plessis ton puts South Africa in control
Faf du Plessis found guilty of ball tamperingResult: South Africa humiliate Australia in second TestDe Kock ton puts South Africa in controlAustralia vs. South Africa washed outProteas in control as Australia bowled out for 85
> South Africa Homepage
More Sri Lanka News
Dushmantha Chameera of Sri Lanka bowls during the fifth one-day international against New Zealand on January 05, 2016
Result: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri Lanka
 Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka celebrates reaching his century during day four of 2nd Investec Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Headingley Cricket Ground on June 23, 2014
Sri Lanka still fighting against South Africa
 Sports Mole logo
South Africa build commanding lead in first Test
South Africa seize control of first TestResult: Australia claim T20 series win over Sri LankaAustralia post world-record T20 scoreIndia move in on victory over Sri LankaResult: Australia set world record in Sri Lanka defeat
Result: Root hits 93 as England overcome Sri LankaResult: England wrap up ODI series against Sri LankaResult: Third ODI between England, Sri Lanka abandonedResult: England break records in emphatic winResult: Plunkett earns England tie against Sri Lanka
> Sri Lanka Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version