Result: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri Lanka

South Africa have held off Sri Lanka's fightback to complete a 206-run victory in Port Elizabeth, requiring a little over an hour of day five to get over the line.

The Proteas did not take too long to get going, as Kyle Abbott broke through early on when taking the wickets of Angelo Matthews (59) and Dhananjaya de Silva (48).

Sri Lanka always had a tough task on their hands after their opponents declared for 406-6 in their second innings on day four of the first Test, setting them a target of 488 to close down in the remaining sessions.

That margin was reduced to 248 by the start of the final day, but the loss of Abbott and De Silva led to the inevitable, with Rangana Herath the next to go for three and Dushmantha Chameera for a duck.

Nuwan Pradeep was the last to fall, lasting for just four runs to end any hopes Sri Lanka had of prolonging their comeback any further as they were bowled out for 281 in their second innings.