Result: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs at SuperSport Park

South African bowler Imran Tahir celebrates their victory after dismissing the last West Indies batsman Sulieman Benn on June 15, 2016
© AFP
Lungi Ngidi impresses as South Africa restrict Sri Lanka to 107-6 to claim victory in the first Test of their three-match series.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 22:23 UK

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi starred for South Africa to help earn his side a 19-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test of their three-match series.

Only 10 overs per side could be played due to the persistent rain that threatened to halt play completely, but it was the Proteas who coped the better to take a 1-0 lead.

The hosts, who had three debutants in their ranks, built up a hefty lead through to batting of David Miller (40) and Farhaan Behardien (41*), while Theunis De Bruyn added 19, Mangaliso Mosehle 6* and Jon-Jon Smuts 13 as they reached 126-5.

Ngidi then played a key part in restricting the Sri Lanka comeback by removing Seekuge Prasanna for just 12 runs, having already seen Imran Tahir take two and Aaron Phangiso another.

Kusal Mendis was the next to be sent packing by Ngidi for one run and, when Wayne Parnell took Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews - De Bruyne claiming the catch - it was writing on the wall for the tourists saw their innings end on 107-6.

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Read Next:
Rachael Heyhoe Flint dies, aged 77
>
View our homepages for David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Seekuge Prasanna, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Kusal Mendis, Wayne Parnell, Angelo Mathews, Lungi Ngidi, Theunis De Bruyn, Mangaliso Mosehle, Jon-Jon Smuts, Cricket
Your Comments
More South Africa News
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne bats during day three of the first International Test cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Park Oval in Christchurch on December 28, 2014
Result: South Africa seal series whitewash over Sri Lanka in Johannesburg
 Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Sri Lanka lose four quick wickets in third Test against South Africa
 Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Hashim Amla, JP Duminy put South Africa in command against Sri Lanka
Result: South Africa seal series win over Sri LankaSouth Africa on brink of win in second TestSouth Africa take command in Cape TownResult: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri LankaSri Lanka still fighting against South Africa
South Africa build commanding lead in first TestSouth Africa seize control of first TestResult: Australia earn consolation win over South AfricaLate wickets give Australia advantageDu Plessis to appeal ball-tampering decision
> South Africa Homepage
More Sri Lanka News
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne bats during day three of the first International Test cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Park Oval in Christchurch on December 28, 2014
Result: South Africa seal series whitewash over Sri Lanka in Johannesburg
 Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Sri Lanka lose four quick wickets in third Test against South Africa
 Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Hashim Amla, JP Duminy put South Africa in command against Sri Lanka
Result: South Africa seal series win over Sri LankaSouth Africa on brink of win in second TestSouth Africa take command in Cape TownResult: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri LankaSri Lanka still fighting against South Africa
South Africa build commanding lead in first TestSouth Africa seize control of first TestResult: Australia claim T20 series win over Sri LankaAustralia post world-record T20 scoreIndia move in on victory over Sri Lanka
> Sri Lanka Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand