Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi starred for South Africa to help earn his side a 19-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test of their three-match series.

Only 10 overs per side could be played due to the persistent rain that threatened to halt play completely, but it was the Proteas who coped the better to take a 1-0 lead.

The hosts, who had three debutants in their ranks, built up a hefty lead through to batting of David Miller (40) and Farhaan Behardien (41*), while Theunis De Bruyn added 19, Mangaliso Mosehle 6* and Jon-Jon Smuts 13 as they reached 126-5.

Ngidi then played a key part in restricting the Sri Lanka comeback by removing Seekuge Prasanna for just 12 runs, having already seen Imran Tahir take two and Aaron Phangiso another.

Kusal Mendis was the next to be sent packing by Ngidi for one run and, when Wayne Parnell took Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews - De Bruyne claiming the catch - it was writing on the wall for the tourists saw their innings end on 107-6.