Result: South Africa seal series as third Test against New Zealand drawn due to rain

South Africa seal the Test series against New Zealand 1-0 after the third and final match was drawn due to rain.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

New Zealand were not given the chance to level the three-Test series against South Africa as the deciding match was abandoned due to rain.

The weather in Hamilton forced the contest into a draw, meaning that the Proteas take the series 1-0 - their fourth consecutive series triumph.

The Black Caps were in a strong position heading into the final day after they ended day three with a 95-run lead.

South Africa had closed on 80-5 in their second innings, with Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis unbeaten at the crease on 15 runs each.

However, the umpires decided after the scheduled lunch break that play would not be possible due to the wet conditions.

New Zealand have not beaten South Africa in 13 years.

