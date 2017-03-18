South Africa claim a superb victory in the second Test against New Zealand after Keshav Maharaj's figures of 6-40 help the Proteas to a win inside three days.

Keshav Maharaj has inspired South Africa to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second Test match in Wellington.

In what turned out to be a remarkable match completed inside three days, Maharja registered figures of 6-40 after South Africa had built a lead of 91 runs after the first innings.

The tourists were eventually bowled out for 359 at the start of day three, but they required just over 63 overs to bowl New Zealand out as Maharaj claimed six wickets after Morne Morkel had previously claimed three dismissals at the top of the order.

Jeet Raval made a valiant 80, but only two of his teammates reached double figures and the Black Caps were bowled out for 171, leaving South Africa with a target of just 81.

They needed just 24.2 overs to achieve that total, with Hashim Amla contributing an unbeaten 38 to give his team a 1-0 lead in the series.