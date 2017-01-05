Younis Khan hits century, but Pakistan still in trouble against Australia

Pakistani batsman Younis Khan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the second test cricket match against Australia on October 30, 2014
Younis Khan scores his 34th Test century, but Pakistan trail Australia by 267 runs on day three of the third Test in Sydney.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 09:17 UK

Younis Khan brought up his 34th Test century on day three of the third Test against Australia, but Pakistan remain on the backfoot in Sydney.

The tourists trail by 267 runs with two wickets remaining after reaching stumps on 271-8 following a three-hour rain delay, with Younis unbeaten on 136, which he hit off 279 balls.

The 39-year-old, who has become the first batsman to score Test centuries in 11 different countries, impressed at the crease, but his teammates fell around him.

Beneath Younis in the order, only Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfraz Ahmed reached double figures - both 18 - but opening batsman Azhar Ali struck a 146-run partnership with today's top scorer before getting run out on 71.

Nathan Lyon dominated the field for Australia as he ended the day with figures of 3-98 from 27 overs, while Steve O'Keefe and Mitchell Starc took a wicket apiece.

Pakistan require 68 runs to avoid the follow-on.

