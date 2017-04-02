Pakistan beat West Indies by seven wickets to wrap up a 3-1 victory over their hosts in the four-match T20 series.

The tourists won the toss but elected to bowl at the Queen's Park Oval having seen their batsmen fail to perform during their defeat in the third match of the series yesterday.

The hosts made a solid start before Evin Lewis - the star of the show yesterday - was dismissed for just seven to leave West Indies 27-1.

It was the wicket of Chadwick Walton (40) which proved to be key, though, with West Indies collapsing from 52-1 to 83-7 as their middle order put up minimal resistance.

There were flurries from Marlon Samuels (40) and Carlos Brathwaite (37*), but ultimately the hosts' target of 124 from their 20 overs never looked like being enough.

Pakistan made a strong start to their chase as Ahmed Shehzad and Kamran Akmal shared a 40-run opening partnership before the latter was dismissed for 20.

Shehzad went on to make a half-century before being bowled out for 53, while Mohammad Azam also weighed in with 38 before also being sent back to the pavilion, both at the hands of Kesrick Williams.

Shoaib Malik (9*) and Sarfraz Ahmed (3*) saw the tourists over the line, though, wrapping the win up with an over to spare.