Result: Pakistan to face England in Champions Trophy semi-final after win over Sri Lanka

Pakistani batsman Sarfraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test match against New Zealand on November 20, 2014
© Getty Images
Pakistan earn themselves a Champions Trophy semi-final meeting against England after a thrilling three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Monday.
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 19:10 UK

Pakistan have earned themselves a Champions Trophy semi-final meeting against England after a thrilling three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Monday.

Sri Lanka began brightly but Junaid Khan (3-40) and Mohammad Amir (2-53) impressed for Pakistan, at one stage sharing four wickets for six runs in a devastating 23-ball spell.

Pakistan bowled their opponents out for 236, but went on to make the chase look harder than it was, suffering a middle order collapse which saw them lose five wickets for 45 runs.

Nonetheless, Sarfraz Ahmed and Amir stitched together an unbeaten 75-run stand for the eighth wicket as Pakistan chased down the target in 44.5 overs and sealed a three-wicket win.

Pakistan's reward is a last-four clash against England in Cardiff on Wednesday, while India will face Bangladesh in the other semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Steven Finn celebrates claiming a wicket on day three of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 16, 2016
