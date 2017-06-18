Pakistan win their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title after thumping rivals India by 180 runs at the oval on Sunday afternoon.

India recorded a 124-run victory when the two teams met in their first match earlier this month, but Sarfraz Ahmed's team completed a remarkable turnaround, helped by a maiden ODI century from Fakhar Zaman (114).

Mohammad Amir dismissed Virat Kohli for five as India posted 54-5, and India eventually limped to 158 as Pakistan won by 180 runs to ensure that they landed the trophy on a scorching afternoon in the English capital.

Amir and Hasan Ali claimed three wickets apiece as Pakistan shocked India to land the trophy, recording their fourth straight victory in the process.

Pakistan, at eighth in the world, started as the lowest-ranked team in the entire tournament.