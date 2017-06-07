Pakistan claim a 19-run win over South Africa on the DLS method to cause a Champions Trophy upset in the Edgbaston rain.

Pakistan have claimed a shock 19-run win over South Africa on the DLS method to cause a Champions Trophy upset at a rainy Edgbaston on Wednesday night.

Just three days after being thrashed by India, Pakistan reduced the Proteas to 90-4 and 118-6 before David Miller's 75 not out helped them to 219-8.

Hasan Ali was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking 3-24, after spinners Imad Wasim (2-20) and Mohammad Hafeez (1-51) had set them on their way, accounting for Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers between them.

Although Morne Morkel brought South Africa back to contention after 3-18, Pakistan were 119-3 when the forecast bad weather arrived after 27 overs and condemned their opponents to defeat.

The win reignites Pakistan's hopes of reaching the semi-finals, while the world number one team may have to beat India to stay in the tournament.