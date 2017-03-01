Yorkshire president and former England batsman John Hampshire dies at the age of 76 after a long illness.

Yorkshire president and former England batsman John Hampshire has died at the age of 76 after a lengthy battle with illness.

Hampshire became the first England player to score a century on a Test debut when he struck 107 against the West Indies at Lord's in 1969.

He won three consecutive County Championship crowns with Yorkshire between 1966 and 1968, and also had a spell at Derbyshire before retiring from playing in 1984.

Hampshire later became an umpire, overseeing 21 Tests across a 13-year spell between 1989 and 2002.

Yorkshire chairman Steve Denison said in a statement: "John epitomised everything that's good about Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Brave, talented and with a heart of gold he captained Yorkshire, scored a century at Lord's on his Test debut and became a highly respected umpire after hanging up his playing whites.

"Loved by players and Members alike, John capped his wonderful life in Yorkshire cricket as our club President last year. On behalf of everyone involved with and connected to the club, I would like to extend our most sincere condolences to John's wife Alison and two sons Ian and Paul. He will be sorely missed by all at Headingley."

As a batsman, Hampshire scored 21,979 runs for Yorkshire.