Jonathan Trott signs new Warwickshire deal

Jonathan Trott has signed a new deal keeping him with Warwickshire until the end of the 2018 season.

The 35-year-old has been with the Bears since 2002 and was the club's top scorer last season, contributing 1,051 runs to take him past the 25,000-mark for the side.

"Warwickshire CCC has played a huge role in my career and it's a very exciting time to begin my 15th season at Edgbaston," said Trott.

"The club is constantly striving to get better, and under the new leadership of Ashley Giles and Jim Troughton we have a great opportunity to build on last season's Royal London One-Day Cup success.

"I'm thrilled to put pen to paper and commit to the Bears until at least the end of 2018."

Ashley Giles, sporting director at Warwickshire, added: "Jonathan proved last season that he continues to be one of the leading batsmen in the professional game, and he makes an outstanding contribution to Warwickshire as a batsman, vice-captain and mentor to the younger members of the squad.

"He's a proud Bear and ensuring that he remains at Edgbaston for at least the next two years is a huge boost to the club as we build towards the new domestic season."

Trott made 52 Test appearances for England during his international career and was part of the Ashes-winning sides in 2009, 2010-11 and 2013.