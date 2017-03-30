Cricket to feature at 2024 Olympics?

The International Cricket Council reveals that it is considering whether to apply for inclusion in the 2024 Olympics.

The sport has only featured once before at the Olympics - the 1900 Games in Paris - but could be present in the 2024 event, set to take place in Los Angeles or the French capital, if the International Olympic Committee approves a potential request.

"We need to make a decision by, I guess, July of this year so that we can submit an application by September," ICC chief exec Dave Richardson told reporters. "And of course it's not what cricket wants, it's whether the IOC wants us.

"Both [cities] would probably be opportunistic for us, especially the US option, but also in Europe. You'd have to spend a little bit more money on cricket pitches in France than in the US but it's not impossible."

The IOC will make a decision on whether to award the Games to Paris or Los Angeles this September.