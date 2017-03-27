Kane Williamson ton edges New Zealand into lead against South Africa

Kane Williamson hits an unbeaten 148 as New Zealand open up a slender lead over South Africa after the third day of the third Test match in Hamilton.
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 10:21 UK

New Zealand have moved into a seven-run lead over South Africa after the third day of the third Test match in Hamilton thanks to Kane Williamson's classy 148.

The Black Caps began the day on 67-0 - still 247 runs adrift of South Africa's score of 314 - but they soon lost their first wicket when Tom Latham was dismissed for 50 by Morne Morkel.

The wicket brought Williamson to the crease and he joined forces with Jeet Raval to put on 190 for the second wicket, before Raval went for 88 off 254 balls.

Neil Broom (12) and Henry Nicholls (0) soon followed in successive deliveries from Kagiso Rabada, but Williamson kicked on to reach the close of play unbeaten of 148 after hitting 14 fours and three sixes during his 216-ball knock.

He is currently joined at the crease by Mitchell Santner, who hit 13 off 42 before the close of play.

