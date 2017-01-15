New Zealand hopes of Test victory boosted after Bangladesh collapse

New Zealand give themselves hope of salvaging a win against Bangladesh on the final day of the first Test in Wellington following a collapse by the tourists.
New Zealand have given themselves hope of salvaging a win against Bangladesh on the final day of the first Test in Wellington after the tourists suffered a collapse at the start of their second innings on day four.

The Black Caps captured three wickets before stumps to send Bangladesh into the final day with seven second innings wickets in hand.

The tourists lost Imrul Kayes to injury before Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and nightwatchman Mehedi Hasan fell in the space of 16 runs and 30 balls as they slumped to 66-3 at the close of day four.

That gave Bangladesh a lead of 122 at the Basin Reserve after New Zealand, boosted by a Test-best 177 from opener Tom Latham, were all out for 539.

New Zealand now have momentum on their side and will be pushing for an unlikely victory in the first of the two-Test series.

However, Bangladesh still have Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, who recorded the Tigers' highest Test partnership of all-time with a stand of 359 in the first innings, still to bat.

