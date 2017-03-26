South Africa have reached 314 all out on day two of the third Test against New Zealand as Quinton De Kock scored a crucial 90 despite an injured finger.
At the start of another rainy day in Hamilton, the Proteas resumed on 123-4 after a weather-shortened first day and lost three wickets for 120 runs in the morning, the only uninterrupted session of the match so far.
Mitchell Santner (1-24) removed skipper Faf du Plessis (53), Tom Latham producing a stunning catch for the wicket, and Vernon Philander (11) while Matt Henry (4-93) dismissed Temba Bavuma (29).
However, De Kock - his right index finger strapped after suffering ligament damage during the second test - held firm, hitting 11 boundaries and a pair of his sixes in his 118-ball knock, before he was ninth man out, trapped lbw by Neil Wagner 10 runs short of a fourth Test century.
Almost all of the middle session was lost to rain but, when the weather relented, De Kock continued a partnership eventually worth 46 for the ninth wicket with Kagiso Rabada, who made his highest Test score of 34 to help the tourists pass 300, having been 249-8.
Latham and Jeet Raval then weathered an intense examination for over 25 overs to guide New Zealand to 67 without loss at close - the former was 42 not out, while the latter was on 25 when bad light forced the players off with 3.3 overs of play remaining.