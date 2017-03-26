South Africa reach 314 all out on day two of the third Test against New Zealand, who end the day on 67 without loss.

South Africa have reached 314 all out on day two of the third Test against New Zealand as Quinton De Kock scored a crucial 90 despite an injured finger.

At the start of another rainy day in Hamilton, the Proteas resumed on 123-4 after a weather-shortened first day and lost three wickets for 120 runs in the morning, the only uninterrupted session of the match so far.

Mitchell Santner (1-24) removed skipper Faf du Plessis (53), Tom Latham producing a stunning catch for the wicket, and Vernon Philander (11) while Matt Henry (4-93) dismissed Temba Bavuma (29).

However, De Kock - his right index finger strapped after suffering ligament damage during the second test - held firm, hitting 11 boundaries and a pair of his sixes in his 118-ball knock, before he was ninth man out, trapped lbw by Neil Wagner 10 runs short of a fourth Test century.

Almost all of the middle session was lost to rain but, when the weather relented, De Kock continued a partnership eventually worth 46 for the ninth wicket with Kagiso Rabada, who made his highest Test score of 34 to help the tourists pass 300, having been 249-8.

Latham and Jeet Raval then weathered an intense examination for over 25 overs to guide New Zealand to 67 without loss at close - the former was 42 not out, while the latter was on 25 when bad light forced the players off with 3.3 overs of play remaining.