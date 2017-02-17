Result: South Africa claim comfortable New Zealand win

Hashim Amla in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
© Getty Images
South Africa claim a comfortable 78-run win over New Zealand in a one-off T20 match in Auckland.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 12:06 UK

South Africa have claimed a comfortable 78-run win over New Zealand in a one-off T20 match in Auckland.

Hashim Amla was top scorer for the hosts, contributing 62 to the Proteas' tally of 185-6, although it was a day to forget for Quinton de Kock, who went for a duck after just four balls.

AB de Villiers added 26 from 17 balls and JP Duminy delivered 29 from 16, while a profitable stand with Amla saw Faf du Plessis add 36 to put the visitors in complete control.

Imran Tahir was on fine form in the second innings of the session and claimed his maiden T20 five-wicket haul - including the scalps of Tom Bruce and Luke Ronchi in successive balls - as the Black Caps failed to build any serious momentum.

Only Tim Southee gave the home side a glimmer of hope, delivering three sixes in his first six balls before becoming the last wicket to fall in the 15th over, leaving them 107 all out.

Detailed view of a cricket ball in a puddle as play is abandoned due to rain during the Natwest T20 Blast match between Worcestershire Rapids and Nottinghamshire Outlaws at New Road on June 27, 2014
Read Next:
New Zealand, Australia second ODI abandoned
>
View our homepages for Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Tom Bruce, Luke Ronchi, Tim Southee, Cricket
Your Comments
More New Zealand News
Hashim Amla in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: South Africa claim comfortable New Zealand win
 Detailed view of a cricket ball in a puddle as play is abandoned due to rain during the Natwest T20 Blast match between Worcestershire Rapids and Nottinghamshire Outlaws at New Road on June 27, 2014
Second ODI between New Zealand, Australia abandoned due to unsafe field
 New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC World Twenty20 tournament cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand at The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 24, 2014
Result: New Zealand beat Australia by six runs in opening one-day international
New Zealand, Bangladesh second Test left in balanceResult: New Zealand produce record-breaking comebackNew Zealand storm back against BangladeshLatham hits ton as third Test heads towards drawResult: New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by 27 runs
Result: New Zealand clinch T20 series over BangladeshResult: New Zealand ease to six-wicket win in NapierResult: New Zealand thrash Bangladesh to seal whitewashResult: Australia complete 3-0 series win over New ZealandResult: Warner's ton helps Australia seal ODI series
> New Zealand Homepage
More South Africa News
Hashim Amla in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: South Africa claim comfortable New Zealand win
 South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their final Twenty20 cricket match on August 6, 2013
Result: Record-breaking South Africa remain on course for series whitewash
 South African captain AB De Villiers leaves the field during the Pool B 2015 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park on March 7, 2015
Result: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in third ODI
Result: Sri Lanka win first series in South AfricaResult: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 19 runsResult: South Africa seal series whitewash over Sri LankaSri Lanka lose four quick wicketsAmla, Duminy put South Africa in command
Result: South Africa seal series win over Sri LankaSouth Africa on brink of win in second TestSouth Africa take command in Cape TownResult: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri LankaSri Lanka still fighting against South Africa
> South Africa Homepage