South Africa claim a comfortable 78-run win over New Zealand in a one-off T20 match in Auckland.

South Africa have claimed a comfortable 78-run win over New Zealand in a one-off T20 match in Auckland.

Hashim Amla was top scorer for the hosts, contributing 62 to the Proteas' tally of 185-6, although it was a day to forget for Quinton de Kock, who went for a duck after just four balls.

AB de Villiers added 26 from 17 balls and JP Duminy delivered 29 from 16, while a profitable stand with Amla saw Faf du Plessis add 36 to put the visitors in complete control.

Imran Tahir was on fine form in the second innings of the session and claimed his maiden T20 five-wicket haul - including the scalps of Tom Bruce and Luke Ronchi in successive balls - as the Black Caps failed to build any serious momentum.

Only Tim Southee gave the home side a glimmer of hope, delivering three sixes in his first six balls before becoming the last wicket to fall in the 15th over, leaving them 107 all out.