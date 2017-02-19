Result: New Zealand fightback falls short as South Africa claim opening ODI

South African captain AB De Villiers leaves the field during the Pool B 2015 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park on March 7, 2015
South Africa overcome New Zealand in a tense finish to the rain-shortened opening one-day international in Hamilton on Sunday.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 10:54 UK

South Africa have seen off New Zealand in a tense finish to the rain-shortened opening one-day international in Hamilton on Sunday.

The Proteas appeared in charge at halftime in the match reduced to 34 overs a side by persistent rain in the morning and early afternoon, but went on to lose four wickets for nine in the space of 14 balls.

Chasing New Zealand's 207-7 under lights at Seddon Park, South Africa registered 210-6, with Andile Phehlukwayo helping out with a 29 not out off 23 deliveries.

Captain AB de Villiers hit the winning boundary to long on with a ball to spare off Tim Southee to give his team a four-wicket win.

The result follows the tourists' romp to victory in the one-off Twenty20 clash at Eden Park on Friday night and extended South Africa's winning run in ODIs to 12 matches.

