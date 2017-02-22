Record-breaking Ross Taylor guides New Zealand to six-run victory, which levels up the five-match one-day series against South Africa.

Ross Taylor put on a record-breaking performance to help New Zealand level the one-day international series 1-1 with a six-run victory over South Africa.

The 32-year-old sealed his 17th ODI century, which has made him the Black Caps' highest ton-scorer of all time, overtaking Nathan Astle.

Not only that, Taylor became his nation's quickest batsman to score 6,000 runs after an unbeaten knock of 102 in Christchurch.

Kane Williamson and James Neesham hit 69 and 71 runs respectively, which helped New Zealand reach 289-4 after 50 overs.

In reply, none of South Africa's batsmen were able to match the power of Taylor, with Quinton de Kock (57) and Dwaine Pretorius (50) the only pair to reach half-centuries.

A late surge from Andile Phehlukwayo (29) and Pretorius edged the Proteas close to their target, but Trent Boult bowled out the latter to seal victory for New Zealand.

There are three matches left in the series.