Result: New Zealand's record-breaking Ross Taylor levels ODI series against South Africa

New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates reaching a century not out during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl cricket ground in Southampton on June 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Record-breaking Ross Taylor guides New Zealand to six-run victory, which levels up the five-match one-day series against South Africa.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 09:15 UK

Ross Taylor put on a record-breaking performance to help New Zealand level the one-day international series 1-1 with a six-run victory over South Africa.

The 32-year-old sealed his 17th ODI century, which has made him the Black Caps' highest ton-scorer of all time, overtaking Nathan Astle.

Not only that, Taylor became his nation's quickest batsman to score 6,000 runs after an unbeaten knock of 102 in Christchurch.

Kane Williamson and James Neesham hit 69 and 71 runs respectively, which helped New Zealand reach 289-4 after 50 overs.

In reply, none of South Africa's batsmen were able to match the power of Taylor, with Quinton de Kock (57) and Dwaine Pretorius (50) the only pair to reach half-centuries.

A late surge from Andile Phehlukwayo (29) and Pretorius edged the Proteas close to their target, but Trent Boult bowled out the latter to seal victory for New Zealand.

There are three matches left in the series.

Detailed view of a cricket ball in a puddle as play is abandoned due to rain during the Natwest T20 Blast match between Worcestershire Rapids and Nottinghamshire Outlaws at New Road on June 27, 2014
Read Next:
New Zealand, Australia second ODI abandoned
>
View our homepages for Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, James Neesham, Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phelukwayo, Trent Boult, Cricket
Your Comments
More New Zealand News
New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates reaching a century not out during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl cricket ground in Southampton on June 14, 2015
Result: New Zealand's record-breaking Ross Taylor levels ODI series against South Africa
 South African captain AB De Villiers leaves the field during the Pool B 2015 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park on March 7, 2015
Result: New Zealand fightback falls short as South Africa claim opening ODI
 Hashim Amla in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: South Africa claim comfortable New Zealand win
New Zealand, Australia second ODI abandonedResult: New Zealand clinch ODI win over AustraliaNew Zealand, Bangladesh second Test left in balanceResult: New Zealand produce record-breaking comebackNew Zealand storm back against Bangladesh
Latham hits ton as third Test heads towards drawResult: New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by 27 runsResult: New Zealand clinch T20 series over BangladeshResult: New Zealand ease to six-wicket win in NapierResult: New Zealand thrash Bangladesh to seal whitewash
> New Zealand Homepage
More South Africa News
New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates reaching a century not out during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl cricket ground in Southampton on June 14, 2015
Result: New Zealand's record-breaking Ross Taylor levels ODI series against South Africa
 South African captain AB De Villiers leaves the field during the Pool B 2015 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park on March 7, 2015
Result: New Zealand fightback falls short as South Africa claim opening ODI
 Hashim Amla in action with the bat during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: South Africa claim comfortable New Zealand win
Result: South Africa remain on course for whitewashResult: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wicketsResult: Sri Lanka win first series in South AfricaResult: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 19 runsResult: South Africa seal series whitewash over Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka lose four quick wicketsAmla, Duminy put South Africa in commandResult: South Africa seal series win over Sri LankaSouth Africa on brink of win in second TestSouth Africa take command in Cape Town
> South Africa Homepage