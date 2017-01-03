Result: New Zealand ease to six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Napier

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the World T20 match against Bangladesh on March 26, 2016
New Zealand successfully chase down Bangladesh's 141-8 to earn a 1-0 victory in their three-match T20 international series.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Kane Williamson hit 73 not out to help New Zealand to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their opening T20 international.

The right-hander starred in Napier and Colin de Grandhomme struck a further 41 off 22 balls to ensure that the hosts' 142-run target was easily chased down with two overs to spare.

Bangladesh were restricted to 141-8 from their 20 overs, making a slow start as Sabbir Rahman (16) and Soumya Sarkar (0) were quickly sent packing by debutant Lockie Ferguson.

Mahmudullah did add some stability when reaching a half-century, before eventually going to Ferguson for 52 in the final over, but it was a score that the Black Caps had little difficulty surpassing.

New Zealand did lose Neil Broom (6), Colin Munro (0) and Tom Bruce (7) for single figures, leaving them on 62-4 at one stage, though Williamson soon found his groove and De Grandhomme also piled on the runs to put Bangladesh 1-0 down in the three-match series.

