New Zealand have beaten Bangladesh by 27 runs in the third T20 contest at Bay Oval to claim a clean sweep of the series.

Corey Anderson chalked up 94 off just 41 balls for the hosts, hitting a record 10 sixes as his side posted 194 for four.

In reply, Bangladesh made 167 for six in their 20 overs, with Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar reaching 44 in the fifth over when the former was dismissed for 24.

The tourists were 89 for two after 10 overs, but failed to maintain the momentum after Sarkar fell for 42.

New Zealand were on the back foot early on, slumping from 34 for zero to 41 for three in the space of 11 deliveries, but Anderson and captain Kane Williamson upped their game in the second half of the innings and produced a 139 runs between them.

The pair also set a new New Zealand fourth-wicket partnership record of 124 during the victory.

Meanwhile, defeat for Bangladesh leaves them winless after three 50-over matches and three T20s, with two Tests remaining on their tour.

They also suffered injury blows with captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Imrul Kayes taking knocks during the match.