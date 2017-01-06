Result: New Zealand win second T20 by 47 runs to clinch series over Bangladesh

Colin Munro in action with the bat during the World Twenty20 semi-final between England and New Zealand on March 30, 2016
New Zealand seal the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh by winning the second encounter by 47 runs.
Friday, January 6, 2017

New Zealand have claimed the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh after winning the second clash by 47 runs in Mount Maunganui.

The hosts posted 195-7 in 20 overs, with Colin Munro top-scoring with a knock of 101, which included seven boundaries and as many sixes.

Tom Bruce also impressed with the bat as he hit a half-century, eventually reaching an unbeaten 59 off 39 balls, but it was a disappointing innings for openers Luke Ronchi and Kane Williamson.

Ranchi failed to get off the mark as he was dismissed by Mashrafe Mortaza for a duck in the first ball of the day, while Williamson mustered just 12 runs before falling to Shakib Al Hasan.

In reply, Bangladesh failed to make a quick start as New Zealand nabbed three wickets - Imrul Kayes (0), Tamim Iqbal (13) and Shakib Al Hasan (1) - inside the first five overs.

The best knock of the innings was from Sabbir Rahman, who was two runs shy of a half-century when he was caught out by Trent Boult off the bowling of Ish Sodhi.

The tourists were unable to handle New Zealand's bowlers as they claimed 148 runs before being dismissed.

