Result: New Zealand beat Australia by six runs in opening one-day international

New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC World Twenty20 tournament cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand at The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 24, 2014
New Zealand win the opening one-day international against Australia by six runs, despite Marcus Stoinis's record-breaking performance.
Monday, January 30, 2017

New Zealand have drawn first blood in the three-match one-day international series against Australia, despite Marcus Stoinis setting records for the tourists in Auckland.

The 27-year-old became the first Australian to hit a century and take three wickets in an ODI, but he was on the losing side as the Black Caps sealed the victory by six runs.

Martin Guptill and Neil Broom hit half-centuries in their innings, both eventually leaving the field on 61 and 73 respectively, while James Neesham was stopped by Josh Hazlewood two runs shy of 50.

After posting 286-9 after 50 overs, New Zealand started strongly in the field as Trent Boult dismantled Australia's opening partnership between Aaron Finch (4) and Travis Head (5) in the fourth over.

The star of the show for Australia was Stoinis, who scored 11 sixes and nine boundaries on his way to a knock of 146 off 117 balls.

Despite his impressive figures, the tourists could only reach 280 runs, with Hazlewood being the final wicket to fall when Kane Williamson ran him out for a duck.

