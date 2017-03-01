New Zealand level up the one-day international series against South Africa thanks to Martin Guptill's 180.

New Zealand have levelled the one-day international series against South Africa 2-2 thanks to a knock of 180 from Martin Guptill.

The 30-year-old, who hit 11 sixes and found the boundary 15 times, ended the innings unbeaten in Hamilton.

The Proteas went into bat first and AB de Villiers ended up spearheading the charge with an unbeaten 72 off 59 balls, while Faf du Plessis contributed with a knock of 67.

After South Africa posted 279-8 after 50 overs, the Black Caps responded through Guptill, who kept his composure at the crease after his opening batting partner Dean Brownlie was dismissed for four.

Kane Williamson could only muster 21 runs before he was trapped lbw by Imran Tahir, but Ross Taylor helped New Zealand reach their target by scoring 66 runs off 97 deliveries.

The hosts won by seven wickets with 30 balls remaining, and in the process have set up a deciding clash in Auckland.