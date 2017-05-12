Result: Points shared as Ireland, Bangladesh halted by heavy rain

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal reacts after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at The Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on May 1, 2015
Bangladesh recover through Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah to reach 157-4 before play is brought to an early end in their meeting with Ireland.
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 17:53 UK

The tri-nation series opener between Ireland and Bangladesh in Malahide has come to a halt in the 32nd over due to bad weather.

Bangladesh recovered to reach 157-4 but were unable to build on their score, as play was eventually brought to an early end at 4.50pm following the incessant rain.

Batsmen Tamim Iqbal (64) and Mahmudullah (43) managed to get the tourists back on track thanks to an unbroken partnership of 87, with their side previously struggling at 70-4.

Soumya Sarkar (5) and Sabbir Rahman (0) were dismissed in the first four overs, while Mushfiqur Rahim went to a Barry McCarthy delivery for just 13.

Bangladesh struggled for momentum and Shakib Al Hasan was next to go for 14, but Iqbal and Mahmudullah did at least put them in a stronger position before play was abandoned.

The sides take a point apiece, leaving them joint-top of the standings ahead of New Zealand's first outing.

Ed Joyce of Ireland celebrates making his century during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at Bellerive Oval on March 7, 2015
